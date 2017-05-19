Consume these new They Live T-shirts

We have come here to buy John Carpenter-themed T-shirts and chew bubblegum. And guess what? We’re all out of bubblegum!

If you recognize that reference to Carpenter’s 1988 film They Live then you may care to know that the clothing company Fright-Rags has just released three new T-shirts which pay tribute to the Roddy Piper-starring tale of aliens who use capitalism to enslave humanity. Fright-Rags has also revived two old designs. Is it ironic that a company is selling merch about such a film? Yes! But the t-shirts still look pretty neat.

Fright-Rags has also released an entire line of apparel devoted to director Ridley Scott’s out-today Alien: Covenant, including shirts and hoodies.

Upcoming collections will be devoted to Joe Dante’s werewolf classic The Howling (released May 24), Ghost (May 26), and Goosebumps (May 31).