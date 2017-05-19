Composer Michael Giacchino has shared a tantalizing tease for his Spider-Man: Homecoming score, and it’s bound to get your Spidey-sense tingling in recognition.

In a brief video posted to Twitter on Friday, Giacchino can be seen conducting an orchestra playing the classic “Spider-Man” theme song from the 1960s cartoon.

“Who’s ready for your friendly neighborhood you-know-who?” Giacchino tweeted.

Originally written by Paul Francis Webster and J. Robert Harris, the wall-crawler’s exuberant theme has been referenced in both Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies and Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Now Homecoming — directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland — looks to continued the trend. Check out the video below.

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7.