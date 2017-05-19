Mamma Mia movie musical sequel is happening

It’s time to return to Kalokairi.

Universal has announced plans for a sequel to the smash hit big screen musical Mamma Mia! Almost exactly a decade after the original, which earned almost $610 million after its 2008 release, Here We Go Again! is dancing into theaters on July 20, 2018.

Adapted from the successful stage musical based on the songs of ABBA, Mamma Mia! starred Meryl Streep as Donna, who at her daughter Sophie’s (Amanda Seyfried) wedding is confronted by the three men (Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård), all wondering which of them is the bride’s father.

Ol Parker (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) will write and direct the film, which Universal says is expected to bring back the original cast, plus some new additions. Along with new faces, the sequel will feature many ABBA songs not included in Mamma Mia!, as well as a few reprised favorites.