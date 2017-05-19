Labyrinth and Dark Crystal figures on the way from McFarlane Toys

Two of Jim Henson’s fantastical films are getting the toy treatment.

McFarlane Toys and the Jim Henson Company have partnered to produce new figures of characters from Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal, the companies announced Friday.

The toys will include detailed figures of David Bowie’s iconic Labyrinth character, Jareth the Goblin King, and the Gelflings Jen and Kira from The Dark Crystal. The Jareth figure will be available in November, followed by the Jen and Kira figures in the spring.

McFarlane Toys owner and CEO Todd McFarlane said in a statement, “Jim Henson was one of the most visually creative minds, and these incredible movies are just the tip of the iceberg. We pride ourselves on our creativity and attention to detail, and to be able to make figures of these iconic characters is something pretty special.”

Henson co-directed 1982’s The Dark Crystal with Frank Oz and followed up with Labyrinth in 1986. Both movies have garnered cult followings over the years, and just this week Netflix unveiled a teaser for a Dark Crystal prequel series. Screenwriter Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) has also been linked to a Labyrinth sequel.