Jake Gyllenhaal, Riz Ahmed to star in western The Sisters Brothers

Cannes Palme d’Or winner Jacques Audiard has struck gold once again, this time for his upcoming western noir The Sisters Brothers.

Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures announced Friday it has, in addition to co-producing and co-financing, acquired domestic distribution rights to the upcoming drama, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Riz Ahmed, John C. Reilly, and Joaquin Phoenix.

Based on Patrick DeWitt’s 2011 novel of the same name, The Sisters Brothers — Audiard’s first English-language project — revolves around Eli and Charlie Sisters, a pair of siblings hired to kill a sleuthy prospector who stole from their boss. in 1851 Oregon. The film will combine classic western elements with genre-bending splashes of comedy, and serves as the French filmmaker’s directorial follow-up to Dheepan, which earned the top prize on the Croisette in 2015. He previously screened Rust and Bone, A Prophet, and A Self-Made Hero at Cannes as well.

Reilly had initially optioned DeWitt’s book, and will produce the picture with Michael De Luca, Rosa Attrab and Alison Dickey. Ellison will executive-produce. Why Not Productions is set to co-produce and co-finance, with Page 114 producing as well. Audiard and Rust and Bone scribe Thomas Bidegain wrote the film’s screenplay.

Founded by Ellison in 2011, Annapurna has amassed an impressive awards season track record in its short lifespan. Many of its films have gone on to win or be nominated for Academy Awards, including Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master, Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty, David O. Russell’s Joy, and Bennett Miller’s Foxcatcher. In 2014, Ellison became one of only four people in Oscars history to receive two best picture nods in one year, when Her and American Hustle competed for the Academy’s highest honor.

A release date for The Sisters Brothers has yet to be announced. Production begins this summer.