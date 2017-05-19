Almost 50 years after the release of Night of the Living Dead introduced audiences to a new kind of monster in the form of reanimated, flesh-eating corpses, it has been announced that the film’s director, George A. Romero, is writing another zombie film, called George A. Romero Presents: Road of the Dead.

According to IndieWire, the film is set on an island where zombie prisoners race cars in a modern-day Coliseum for the entertainment of wealthy humans. The project is described as Road Warrior meets Rollerball at a Nascar race, with significant inspiration from Ben-Hur. Romero is cowriting the script with Matt Birman, who was second unit director on several of Romero’s previous undead tales, including 2005’s Land of the Dead and 2007’s Diary of the Dead, and will direct the new film.

George A. Romero Presents: Road of the Dead will be showcased at Frontières, an international co-production market which has announced its first wave of projects. That lineup also includes The Restoration at Grayson Manor, the second film from I Sell the Dead director Glenn McQuaid. That movie is written by Clay McLeod Chapman, who penned the 2015 serial killer film The Boy, and produced by Larry Fessenden. Frontières takes place in Montreal, July 20-23, as part of the Fantasia International Film Festival.