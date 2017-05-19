Your DC geek guide to Wonder Woman, Justice League, and beyond

The DC Extended Universe continues to take shape. As Wonder Woman sets out to follow the tracks laid by Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, EW put together a roadmap to this ambitious comic book movie slate.

Unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this shared space is still relatively new. Though there have been films based on DC comics, like Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan’s takes on the Dark Knight, the latest run stems from 2013’s Man of Steel, which introduced Henry Cavill as the Kryptonian strongman.

Superman returned in 2016 for a fight with Batman (Ben Affleck) and Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), but the film also debuted Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Ezra Miller’s The Flash, and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg. Now with Wonder Woman, the third film on this DC buffet (hitting theaters June 2) will tell the story of how Diana went from princess of the amazons on Themyscira to warrior for humanity.

These heroes’ stories will converge in Justice League, opening Nov. 17, before breaking off again with Aquaman, The Flash, The Batman, and others.

Then, of course, there are the spinoffs: fans already saw Suicide Squad, but there’s also Gotham City Sirens, Suicide Squad 2, Black Adam and Nightwing movies, Shazam!, Batgirl, and Justice League Dark in the works.

Check out the video above for more details.