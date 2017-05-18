Wonder Woman: Here are the first reactions

The long wait for Wonder Woman and female superheroes to get the spotlight is almost over, and if the first reactions are any indication, patience has been rewarded.
While audiences will have to wait until June 2 to see Gal Gadot unleash her lasso in the iconic character’s first solo film, some critics and members of the press have already had the chance, and with the social media embargo finally lifted Thursday, the reactions came in fast and furious.
Following the critical failure of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, DC and fans will be delighted that Patty Jenkins’ film, featured on the cover of the new issue of EW, is being hailed as a “blast,” “so good,” and by a great majority, the best to date from the DC Extended Universe. Also receiving widespread praise is Wonder Woman herself, with Gadot described as “absolutely phenomenal” and “a legit movie star.”
Read some of the early Wonder Woman assessments below.
