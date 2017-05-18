Wonder Woman: Here are the first reactions

The long wait for Wonder Woman and female superheroes to get the spotlight is almost over, and if the first reactions are any indication, patience has been rewarded.

While audiences will have to wait until June 2 to see Gal Gadot unleash her lasso in the iconic character’s first solo film, some critics and members of the press have already had the chance, and with the social media embargo finally lifted Thursday, the reactions came in fast and furious.

Following the critical failure of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, DC and fans will be delighted that Patty Jenkins’ film, featured on the cover of the new issue of EW, is being hailed as a “blast,” “so good,” and by a great majority, the best to date from the DC Extended Universe. Also receiving widespread praise is Wonder Woman herself, with Gadot described as “absolutely phenomenal” and “a legit movie star.”

Read some of the early Wonder Woman assessments below.

Loved WONDER WOMAN. She reminds me of Christopher Reeve's Superman: true north superhero w/ no angst or cynicism, which is needed right now. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 19, 2017

Gadot and Pine have great, funny banter together. The backdrop of WWI is bleak, but the characters never are. I rooted for them. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 19, 2017

Happy — no, RELIEVED — to report that #WonderWoman is truly good. Funny, stirring, kick-ass, romantic. A solid, entertaining superhero film. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) May 19, 2017

Our own @JimmytotheO has seen #WonderWoman! He calls it "Fantastic! As touching as it is thrilling!" Full review soon! pic.twitter.com/9ZfpiQdV6L — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) May 19, 2017

Happy to report 'Wonder Woman' is a blast and @GalGadot is fantastic. Her chemistry with Chris Pine is magnetic. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/VPW4QW3IhM — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 19, 2017

Best part of ‘Wonder Woman’ is the film has really funny parts and an optimistic and heroic protagonist. Great step forward for DC Films. pic.twitter.com/pAwm8j6y34 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 19, 2017

2. Gal Godot is absolutely phenomenal as #WonderWoman. She KILLS it, just surprisingly good. A truly heroic light DCEU desperately needs. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) May 19, 2017

WONDER WOMAN: Easily my favorite DCEU film. Has the humor and heart the franchise so desperately needs. Gadot and Pine are charming as hell. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 19, 2017

#WonderWoman is hands down the best DCEU Film to date! Film is SO GOOD. I absolutely loved it! Bravo @PattyJenks @GalGadot @GeoffJohns 👏🏽⚔️ — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) May 19, 2017

The embargo has officially lifted, so here it goes: WONDER WOMAN is, against all odds, pretty damn wondrous. — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) May 19, 2017

There's a scene in #WonderWoman that made me cry tears of joy – so rare to see a (literal) army of women acting so competently on film. — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) May 19, 2017

WONDER WOMAN is great. My favorite of the recent DC movies. It's fierce, funny, well-written and badass. @GalGadot owns it. Her lasso FTW pic.twitter.com/rQ0ufZxWXP — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) May 19, 2017

My reaction to @WonderWomanFilm : exciting, powerful, bold, epic, simply wonderful and – best of all – absolutely empowering. — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 19, 2017

Cried a few times – specifically when a young girl in my screening emphatically declared YES seeing Diana represent fortitude. #WonderWoman — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 19, 2017

I'm now allowed to reveal I enjoyed Wonder Woman! It's really good. Has the heart & humanity DCEU needed. I'm not reviewing it FYI pic.twitter.com/Tmm9l8aOrQ — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) May 19, 2017

Also, Gal Gadot is a legit movie star. Feel free to @ me. — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) May 19, 2017

Also @GalGadot is PERFECT as #WonderWoman! I can't wait for you guys to see this film! #SheIsWonderWoman — JennaBusch (@JennaBusch) May 19, 2017