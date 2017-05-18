The House red-band trailer brings Vegas, crazy money, and crazy hangovers

We’ve already seen a lot from Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler’s antics in The House, but a new red-band trailer spotlights the final member of this trio: Jason Mantzoukas. After all, it’s Frank, played by the League and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, who makes a compelling case for transforming a quiet suburban home into a wild and crazy underground casino.

The film, directed by first-time feature film helmer Andrew J. Cohen, is the story of two parents (Ferrell, Poehler) struggling to pay their daughter’s college tuition. Luckily, their buddy has their back when they embark on a risky plan to become casino owners. That’s when Frank opens the door to a world filled with “crazy money,” strippers, gambling, pool parties, boxing matches, and also crazy hangovers at The Container Store.

The trio channel Robert De Niro in the movie Casino when they catch someone cheating, leading to a bloody hysterical (literally) incident with someone’s middle finger. “Tell your friends if they mess with us, this is what they’re gonna get,” Frank says on the verge of vomiting.

Now it’s just a matter of not getting caught.

“It’s not that typical thing with the wife rolling her eyes commenting on how dumb her husband is while the husband complains that his wife keeps him from having fun,” Poehler told EW. “Once we decided that, it changed the dynamic. We turn into criminals at about the same time. It just makes things easier.”

The House, scheduled for release on June 30, also features Nick Kroll, Lennon Parham, Andy Buckley, and Rob Huebel. Watch the trailer above.