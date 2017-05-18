Watch a terrifying exclusive scene from horror film Lake Bodom

In the new, South by Southwest-screened horror film Lake Bodom, four teenagers get some surprises when they camp out at the titular site of a real-life grisly massacre, which took place in 1960. With the killer still at large, the teens have plenty of time to theorize about who might be responsible and if he is in the vicinity. Right on cue, when the kids settle down for the night, footsteps start approaching, and a killer emerges.

Lake Bodom is directed by Finnish filmmaker Taneli Mustonen and stars Mimosa Willamo, Tommi Korpela, and Nelly Hirst-Gee.

You can check out the rather disturbing trailer for Lake Bodom and see an exclusive clip from Mustonen’s film above.

Watch Lake Bodom exclusively on the horror streaming service Shudder.