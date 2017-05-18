Meet Okja, the Super Pig. The new trailer for Bong Joon-ho’s film, coming to Netflix next month, unveiled the titular creature that everyone at the center of this tale is racing to find.

Tilda Swinton, re-teaming with her Snowpiercer director, is the delicious oddity that is Lucy Mirando, CEO of the Mirando Corporation. In her quest to solve the food shortage problem in this science-fiction reality, her team created a genetically altered Super Pig, one that would leave minimal waste, consume less feed, and taste “f–ing good.”

“We needed a miracle, and then we got one,” she says in the trailer.

The miracle was Okja. More of this backstory is explained on the film’s viral website, but the creature was to be raised by a farmer in South Korea, where it meets Mija (An Seo Hyun). The young girl forms a bond with Okja and she sets out on a mission to save her best friend when Mirando Corp. comes to acquire its property.

Along the way, Mija will encounter animal activists, played by Paul Dano and Lilly Collins. The cast also includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Giancarlo Esposito, Devon Bostick, Byun Heebong, Shirley Henderson, Daniel Henshall, Yoon Je Moon, and Choi Wooshik.

Okja will screen at the Cannes Film Festival, where it’s been the subject of some debate. This marks the first year films from Netflix are entered in competition and could also be the last, as festival officials changed next year’s rules so that films must screen in French theaters to be viable for awards.

Filmmaker Pedro Almodovar and actor Will Smith, who’s starring in a Netflix film, offered opposing views during a press conference for the jury competition.

Okja will be available to stream on Netflix beginning June 28. Watch the new trailer above.