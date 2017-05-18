Nicole Kidman leads punk revolution in first How to Talk to Girls at Parties teasers

“What’s punk?” a wide-eyed Elle Fanning asks in the first of a series of teaser trailers for John Cameron Mitchell’s How to Talk to Girls at Parties, all of which debuted Thursday on Instagram.

Perhaps the last person on earth you’d expect to answer that question, Nicole Kidman, goes on to demonstrate just how revolutionary the music movement can be in the brief — yet no less rollicking — first-look footage from the upcoming drama.

What's Punk? How to Talk to Girls at Parties is screening at Cannes on Sunday.

“Rise up, my children!” Kidman, decked in dark makeup and loads of black leather, screams as she hoists her fist into the air in a video shared by author Neil Gaiman, who wrote the book upon which Mitchell’s film is based. In a different clip posted to Fanning’s account, the actress, who plays an alien who falls for a rock-loving teen in the film, discusses a particular part of the male anatomy in a humorous exchange with actor Alex Sharp.

THIS MOVIE IS ALIEN PUNK FUN!!!! #howtotalktogirlsatparties #cannes2017

“Your ears are translucent!” Sharp, in character as Enn, says as he lovingly strokes his costar’s face. Without missing a beat, she responds: “Your penis is small and folded, like a tiny pink flower.”

In the final teaser, posted by Mitchell, Enn and a friend witness the disturbing reproduction process of what appears to be a group of otherworldly creatures posing as humans. “They must be from California,” Enn’s companion quips.

HOW TO TALK TO GIRLS AT PARTIES

The How to Talk to Girls at Parties footage premiered just days ahead of the project’s scheduled bow at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, where it is screening on Sunday out of competition.

A24 is expected to release How to Talk to Girls at Parties in the U.S. sometime this year. Watch the film’s teasers above.