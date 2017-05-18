Entertainment Weekly

Movies

Mission: Impossible 6 enlists Angela Bassett

The ‘American Horror Story’ alum accepts the mission to join Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill

@derekjlawrence

Posted on

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

The FBI may be looking for a new director, but Mission: Impossible 6 has found its head of the CIA.

EW has confirmed Golden Globe winner Angela Bassett has boarded the latest installment of the action franchise, playing the CIA director.

The American Horror Story alum joins Mission: Impossible stalwart Tom Cruise, once again returning as super spy Ethan Hunt, as well as Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, and Ving Rhames.

Bassett recently wrapped on Marvel’s Black Panther, starring as the titular hero’s mother, Ramonda. She’s also set to reunite with American Horror Story creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for 9-1-1. The drama about 911 emergency call operators is slated for a midseason premiere on Fox.

Mission: Impossible 6, which began filming in Aprillaunches into theaters on July 27, 2018.

Deadline first reported the news.