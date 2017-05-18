It was announced last February that Eastbound & Down star Danny McBride and filmmaker David Gordon Green had been hired by Blumhouse to write a new Halloween film, which Green would direct. The announcement came from John Carpenter, who directed the original 1978 horror classic Halloween. “David and Danny both came to my office recently with Jason Blum and shared their vision for the new movie and…WOW,” Carpenter wrote on his Facebook page. “They get it. I think you’re gonna dig it.”

Speaking on EW Radio’s Entertainment Weirdly show earlier this week, McBride recalled the “insane” experience of pitching a new Halloween film to the franchise’s legendary architect. “It was nuts,” said the actor. “We came up with our pitch, and then we had to go to John Carpenter to pitch it, which was insane, that was totally insane. We walked into his office and we were sitting on the couch. He’s across from us, and he’s like, ‘Let’s get this meeting going.’ He was like, ‘So, you guys think you know what you want to do with Michael Myers next? Hit me.’ And so we just kind of launched into what our pitch was. And he was like, ‘Yeah, this is awesome, I love it.’ Which is important to us. Honestly, if he wouldn’t have dug it, I don’t think David and I would have even been interested in doing it.”

The new Halloween movie will be released Oct. 19, 2018. McBride will next be seen in Ridley Scott’s horror sequel Alien: Covenant, which opens Friday. You can see a trailer for Scott’s film above.