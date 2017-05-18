Aquaman director shares new photo of Amber Heard's Mera

Amber Heard has made landfall in a new photo from the set of Aquaman.

Director James Wan shared the glimpse of Heard in character as Mera, the undersea heroine and love interest of Aquaman (played by Jason Momoa), on social media Thursday. Shot by Jasin Boland, the image features Mera in a sleek bodysuit with metallic green scales and gold accents.

“Lady MERA swept in from the sea,” Wan wrote. “First day with the exquisite Amber Heard.”

Heard will make her debut as Mera in this fall’s Justice League before reprising the role in Aquaman. The latter film, which just started shooting in Australia, also stars Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Patrick Wilson.

Aquaman is slated to hit theaters Dec. 21, 2018.