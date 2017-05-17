The war of the worlds has come for Transformers.

In a cinematic universe where Dinobots are household pets, Autobots were medieval knights, Optimus Prime is a bad guy, and Anthony Hopkins is in a Michael Bay movie, the new international trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight brings about a Bayhem-fueled battle between humans and these robots in disguise.

There are more explosions, more talk of “the secret history of Transformers,” more comedy from actor Jerrod Carmichael, and more Megatron this time around. Mark Wahlberg returns as Cade Yeager, who gets a visit from Cogman, the robotic butler with anger issues serving Hopkins’ Sir Edmund Burton. Yeager teams up with the English lord and Laura Haddock’s Viviane Wembly, an Oxford professor having difficulty with the fact that her father’s 1963 Citroën DS has been the Transformer Hot Rod this whole time.

To make sure humanity doesn’t lose this war, the trio must delve into the past to safeguard the future.

Elsewhere, we see Isabela Moner fighting the good fight with a group of hot-wiring youths, that mysterious, floating Transformer from past trailers, a shot of Optimus slicing open one of those medieval warrior bots (does his villainy go back thousands of years, perhaps?), Josh Duhamel’s return as Lt. Colonel William Lennox, and Bumblebee’s slick reassembling move.

Transformers: The Last Knight hits theaters on June 21. Watch the new international trailer above.