Theater owner: Man suing date for texting kinda has a point

Brandon Vezmar, the 37-year-old Austin resident suing his date for texting during a movie, caught the eye of Tim League, CEO of Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas. While Vezmar’s alleged “first date from hell” did not occur at a Drafthouse location, League offered a means of settling the lawsuit. However, he remains “conflicted” over the situation.

“On one hand, I am concerned about our courts being clogged with superfluous lawsuits, but as Vezmar states, ‘this is a threat to a civilized society,’” League said in a statement, quoting Vezmar’s suit.

League and Drafthouse have long stood against talkers and texters. A moviegoer was notably kicked out of the Austin location for texting during a movie, prompting a hilarious but NSFW PSA in response. A more recent PSA jokingly suggested paintball shots as a punishment for texting during screenings, as League decried AMC’s proposal to allow the habit in theaters.

Regardless, League offered this solution for ending Vezmar’s suit: “In order to save the time of the courts, the Alamo is willing [to] help put this to bed and hereby offers Vezmar a gift certificate in the amount of $17.31 for his next cinema outing.”

Vezmar is suing his date for the mentioned amount, the price of a ticket to the 3D screening of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 he attended at the Barton Creek Square theater.

The man told the Austin American-Statesman that his date began texting about 15 minutes into the movie. The petition he filed to small claims court states the woman left Vezmar in the theater with no ride home after he suggested she go outside to text. According to the woman, who asked not to share her name with the newspaper, she only texted two or three times.