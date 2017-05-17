Patti Cake$ trailer introduces New Jersey's unlikely rap superstar

Geremy Jasper is best known for his music video work, including Florence + the Machine’s “Dog Days Are Over,” but he’s preparing for the premiere of his feature film directorial debut, Patti Cake$, taking the name from the unlikely rapper at the center of his story.

The new trailer, released Wednesday, previews Danielle Macdonald’s performance as Patricia Dombrowski, a.k.a. Killa P, a.k.a. Patti Cake$, who’s trying to break into the hip-hop scene in her rundown town in New Jersey. Bearing the weight of multiple jobs and her mother’s misfortunes, she’s cheered on by her grandmother (Cathy Moriarty) and best friends Jheri (Siddharth Dhananjay) and Basterd (Mamoudou Athie) as she waits for her big shot.

“I really understood [the character], but I didn’t know how to physically be her,” Macdonald, an Australian actress, told EW of speaking and rapping in a Jersey accent. She also took tips from Brooklyn-based Skyzoo, whom she said “got me out of my head and helped me find how I move to the rhythm of it. A lot of it was just finding the confidence.”

Bridget Everett, McCaul Lombardi, Sahr Ngaujah, Wass Stevens, and MC Lyte help round out the cast.

Patti Cake$ will be released in theaters Aug. 18. Watch the trailer above.