It’s been half a decade since filmmaker Evan Glodell released his extraordinary directorial debut Bellflower, an unforgettable tale of twisted love and Mad Max fandom. Now, Glodell has finally released a teaser trailer for his follow-up movie Canary, which is described as “a smart, elevated horror film about love.” The film concerns two lovers who discover a machine that manipulates emotions hidden in their home and begin modifying it, ultimately upsetting the balance of nature and opening a passageway to hell.

Wowsa!

Canary is both written and directed by Glodell, whose production company Coatwolf is now raising money via Patreon to shoot sequences for the movie. The film stars Glodell and Olivia Taylor Dudley, whose credits include the comedy Dude Bro Party Massacre III, Syfy TV show The Magicians, and another upcoming Coatwolf film, Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins.

Watch the teaser trailer for Canary, above.