War for the Planet of the Apes trailer glimpses humanity's downfall

The end of an era is near in War for the Planet of the Apes, and it doesn’t bode well for humanity.

Fox has released the final trailer for the third installment of the apocalyptic reboot series, and it finds humans and apes locked in a battle that will determine the fate of both species.

Picking up two years after 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, War once again stars Andy Serkis as the highly evolved and deeply conflicted ape leader Caesar. This time he faces off with a ruthless military man known as the Colonel, played by Woody Harrelson.

Serkis previously told EW that the conflict will push both humans and apes to the brink. “Since the end of Dawn, [Caesar’s] been coping with the fact that they are, everybody’s at their wit’s end,” he said. There has been “suffering on both sides,” Serkis added. “The humans are under attack, the apes are under attack, and it’s reached a critical point where things are dire.”

War for the Planet of the Apes opens July 14. Watch the final trailer above.