Michael Moore promises secret film will end Trump presidency

Surprise! Michael Moore is working on a new movie.

Bob and Harvey Weinstein announced Tuesday they have, through their Fellowship Adventure Group, acquired worldwide rights to the Oscar-winning documentarian’s latest nonfiction project, titled Fahrenheit 11/9.

Moore, 63, is currently directing the movie, which will examine the factors that contributed to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential victory (despite losing the popular vote to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by around 3 million) and subsequent tenure as the nation’s leader. Its title is a reference to the day Trump was declared president at 2:29 a.m. ET (and a play on Moore’s film Fahrenheit 9/11, which investigated the George W. Bush administration’s response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks).

“The filming has been done under a strict cloak of secrecy and is expected to be key in dissolving Trump’s ‘teflon’ shield and, in turn, his presidency,” a press release reads. Via statement, Moore continues: “No matter what you throw at him, it hasn’t worked. No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. That all ends with this movie.”

Fahrenheit ‪11/9 will reportedly contain “the mix of outrage and mischievous humor that has made Moore the most successful documentary filmmaker in the world,” and sees the filmmaker reuniting with the team who helped craft his Academy Award-nominated documentary Fahrenheit ‪9/11, including Meghan O’Hara, Tia Lessin and Carl Deal.

Shortly before the 2016 election, Moore released another surprise film, Michael Moore in Trumpland, in October, which was billed as Moore’s dive “right into hostile territory with his daring and hilarious one-man show, deep in the heart of TrumpLand in the weeks before the 2016 election” framed through a discussion he had with Trump-supporting Republicans in Ohio. Moore will additionally front another solo, anti-Trump project later this year, when his stage show, titled The Terms of My Surrender, debuts in July on Broadway for a 12-week engagement.

“There is no greater part of what we can do right now than to have the power to bring Michael Moore to a mass audience. When we had the opportunity to work with him on Fahrenheit 9/11, we were so persistent that we ultimately had to part ways from Disney and we lost our beloved Miramax, named after our parents, because we believed so strongly in the message,” a Weinstein statement reads. “The movie broke all records then, and we plan to do so again. This movie will have one of the most innovative distribution plans ever. Now more than ever, Michael’s appetite for the truth is crucial. We are ecstatic to be a part of this revolution.”

A release date for Fahrenheit 11/9 has yet to be announced.