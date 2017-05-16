Man sues date for texting during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

A night at the movies could lead to a day in court for two Texas residents.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, 37-year-old Brandon Vezmar of Austin is suing a Round Rock woman for texting during their movie date last week. He’s seeking $17.31, the price of a ticket to a 3D screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Describing the outing as “a first date from hell,” Vezmar told the newspaper that his date began texting about 15 minutes into the movie. According to a petition filed in small claims court, Vezmar’s date “activated her phone at least 10-20 times” until he asked her to stop. When he suggested she go outside to text, the woman departed the theater altogether and left Vezmar without a ride home, he said.

Vezmar said the woman subsequently refused to reimburse him for the ticket, and his petition described her behavior as “a threat to civilized society.”

Reached by the American-Statesman, the woman asked not to be identified by name and said she wasn’t aware of the claim against her. “Oh my God,” she said. “This is crazy.”

She added that she only texted in the theater two or three times.

