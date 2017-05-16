Entertainment Weekly

Movies

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Michael Rooker met Mary Poppins, y'all

He posed with a Poppins impersonator, playing off his popular line from the Marvel film

Marvel

Yondu has met Mary Poppins, y’all, and there’s a picture to prove it.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Michael Rooker was one of the highlights of the latest Marvel release, as the blue father figure to Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) served up plenty of laughs, including his exuberance over being told he looks like Mary Poppins. Now, The Walking Dead alum is continuing the fun by taking a picture with a Poppins impersonator at a Disney theme park.

Along with the image on Instagram, he wrote, “She’s Mary Poppins y’all… just kidding… #immarypoppinsyall #yondu #GotGVol2.”

During the big climactic scene in Guardians 2, Yondu is floating down with his special kill stick and the always pop culture-referencing Quill notes he looks like Mary Poppins, to which the alien Yondu replies, “Is he cool?” When Quill decides to go along with the confusion, Yondu screams, “I’m Mary Poppins, y’all.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which also stars Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista, is in theaters now.