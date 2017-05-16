Robert Pattinson is on the run in intense trailer for Good Time

Even for an actor who has shape-shifted in recent years from the Twilight films to gritty character parts in The Rover and The Lost City of Z, his latest lead role feels like something different for Robert Pattinson. In Good Time, the 31-year-old actor plays a scrappy bank robber from Queens, New York who goes on the run after his brother is arrested.

Good Time, which is premiering this month at the Cannes Film Festival, is directed by indie cinema darlings Josh and Benny Safdie. The brothers have garnered acclaim for their films Daddy Long Legs (2010) and Heaven Knows What (2014), but Good Time promises to elevate the filmmaking team to another level. Pattinson is easily the starriest actor the Safdies have ever worked with, and early buzz suggests that this new performance is the most complex that the actor has ever delivered.

In addition to Pattinson, the cast includes Benny Safdie, Lennice Webster, Buddy Duress (Heaven Knows What), and Oscar nominees Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight).

Check out the intense, atmospheric trailer above, plus stills of the actors and the film’s official poster below.

After debuting at Cannes, Good Time will be released in theaters on Aug. 11 by indie powerhouse A24, distributor of the reigning Best Picture champ Moonlight. Check back here soon for more details on the film.