It’s been over six months since Warner Bros. lost its director for The Flash, which was scheduled to open on March 16, 2018 when Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) was attached to direct. Since then, the film, set to star Ezra Miller (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) has been in limbo as the studio has scurried to find a replacement.

Well, it looks like they are getting closer to a resolution. Sources confirm to EW that Robert Zemeckis is the front-runner for the job. The veteran director of such classics as Back to the Future and Forrest Gump will likely develop the project, which is currently being rewritten by King Arthur: Legend of the Sword scribe Joby Harold. However Zemeckis isn’t locked, and he has another movie to make first — Steve Carell’s untitled adaptation of Jeff Malmberg’s 2010 documentary Marwencol, which will be released by Universal on Nov. 21, 2018.

Other directors are also in the mix, including Matthew Vaughn, who was rumored back in March as the director the studio was courting to helm Man of Steel 2. Vaughn’s new film Kingsmen: The Golden Circle will open on Sept. 22.

The Flash job has not been an easy one to fill. A source tells EW that two Spider-Man directors Sam Raimi and Marc Webb passed on the position. The film also lost its father figure with Billy Crudup, who was set to play the Ezra Miller’s character’s dad, dropping off. Warner Bros. declined to comment.

We will get our first glimpse of Miller’s Flash on Nov. 17, 2017, when Zack Snyder unveils Justice League, which will see the Flash join forces with fellow DC heavyweights Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman.

Warner Bros.’ next foray into the superhero world will be here before that, with Wonder Woman set to debut on June 2.