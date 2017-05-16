Angelina Jolie-produced animated film The Breadwinner debuts stunning trailer

The Academy-verified forces of Angelina Jolie, Cartoon Saloon, and GKIDS have come together for a new animated project with a feminist twist.

Released Tuesday, The Breadwinner‘s first trailer delves into the world of Parvana, a young girl who, after her father is imprisoned by the ruthless Taliban regime, cuts her hair short and disguises herself as a boy in an effort to provide for her family. The film (directed by Nora Twomey) employs hand-drawn animation techniques similar to those that helped score two GKIDS pictures — The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea — Oscar nods in 2010 and 2015, respectively.

“I am proud to be a part of this beautiful film with this timely and very important subject matter. Millions of girls around the world have to grow up before their time, working to provide for their families at a very young age and in difficult circumstances. They have the strength to do what no one should ask little girls to do,” Jolie said of the film via press release. “I hope this film is able to bring this discussion to a broader audience. As much as it is an important and very meaningful film, it also stands on its own as a great piece of art. Director Nora Twomey and her team have done something very special. They have breathed life into the characters and paid respect to the subject matter and to a country where women often struggle.”

The Breadwinner is adapted from Deborah Ellis’ young adult novel of the same name. In addition to Jolie, the film was executive-produced by Jehane Noujaim, Karim Amer, Mimi Polk Gitlin, Jon Levin, Regina K. Scully, Frank Falcone and Mary Bredin, Gerry Shirren, Eric Beckman, and David Jesteadt. Anthony Leo, Andrew Rosen, Tomm Moore, Paul Young, and Stephan Roelants also produced.

The Breadwinner is expected to debut in theaters this fall. In the meantime, watch the gorgeous new trailer above.