James Franco's The Disaster Artist lands awards season release date

The story of the best worst movie of all time is hitting theaters just in time for awards season.

On Monday, New Line Cinema and A24 have partnered on the release of James Franco’s The Disaster Artist, with the film getting a limited release on Dec. 1, followed by a wide release on Dec. 8.

Franco directs and stars in the comedy chronicling the production of Tommy Wiseau’s The Room, a cult classic that has been deemed the “Citizen Kane of bad movies.” Franco stars as the eccentric and mysterious Wiseau, who wrote, directed, and starred in his 2003 film. Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Josh Hutcherson, Alison Brie, and Zac Efron are among the impressive ensemble.

The Disaster Artist had a hugely successful early screening at March’s South by Southwest Festival, receiving a standing ovation. “I love Hollywood stories, and here was a Hollywood story about outsiders trying to make it in, which is something that’s really interesting to me,” said Franco during a post-screening panel. “But then also incredibly insane in a lot of ways.”