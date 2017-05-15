Entertainment Weekly

Movies

The Crown star Claire Foy top choice to play Lisbeth Salander

The actress might lead ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’

@devancoggan

Posted on

Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Claire Foy may soon be trading her crown for a dragon tattoo.

The Crown star, who won a Golden Globe earlier this year for her portrayal of the young Queen Elizabeth II, is the frontrunner to play Lisbeth Salander in The Girl in the Spider’s Web, EW has learned.

Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe) is set to direct The Spider’s Web, Sony’s upcoming sequel to The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Noomi Rapace starred in the original Swedish-language adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s best-selling book series, with Rooney Mara playing Salander in David Fincher’s English-language remake.

Alvarez’s version is a relaunch of the franchise, and The Spider’s Web is based on the fourth book in the Millennium series, which was written by David Lagercrantz after Larsson died in 2004. Fincher is returning as an executive producer on the film.

Salander’s journalist companion Mikael Blomkvist has yet to be cast. Daniel Craig played the role in the 2011 Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web is slated to hit theaters on Oct. 5, 2018.