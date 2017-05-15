Danny McBride says new Halloween movie will be 'grounded in reality'

Danny McBride can already claim to be part of one legendary horror film series thanks to his role of spaceship pilot Tennessee in Ridley Scott’s upcoming Alien: Covenant (out May 19). Next, the Eastbound & Down star is rebooting another terror franchise in the William Shatner mask-shaped form of a new Halloween film, which he is cowriting with director David Gordon Green (All the Real Girls, Your Highness).

“David Green is one of my oldest friends,” McBride told EW Radio‘s Entertainment Weirdly show. “He was my neighbor in my freshman year at college. We’ve just always been buddies, we’ve always worked together, and we have a company together. He gave me a call one day and said he had been approached to direct another installment of Halloween. We’re having a blast with it. We just love that original Halloween. There’s something so scary about how simple it was. I had seen all the Halloween films. We really were studying all the sequels and stuff, just to see where it exactly it went wrong. It definitely kind of felt that, as the series went on, Michael Myers became like Frankenstein and he was like indestructible and I think the more indestructible he was, the less scary he became. And so David and I, our ambition is to strip it down and get it back to [being] grounded in reality, which I think makes it scarier.”

The new Halloween film is set for release Oct. 18, 2017. You can hear the full interview with McBride on Entertainment Weirdly on Monday at 1 p.m. ET on Sirius XM channel 105. Watch the trailer for Alien: Covenant, below.

Alien Covenant is released May 19.