Zac Efron plays a disgraced Olympian swimmer in Baywatch, conjuring comparisons to Ryan Lochte. But in a new ad, the crew has brought aboard the most distinguished Olympian of all-time.

While Michael Phelps, who boasts 23 gold medals, may be retired from competitive swimming, he’s sticking to what he knows in his job hunt in the promo for Baywatch.

“This is not some little kiddie pool in Rio, Mike,” says Dwayne Johnson, who plays lead lifeguard Mitch Buchannon. “This is the beach, and you’ve got to earn this.”

Phelps is put through an intense round of training to earn his red trunks, including breath-holding and Orca CPR.

Baywatch swims into theaters on May 25.