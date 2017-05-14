Johnny Depp to play McAfee AntiVirus creator in King of the Jungle

Johnny Depp’s schedule just got a little more full. The Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actor will star in the upcoming film, King of the Jungle.

The movie is based on a Wired magazine article, “John McAfee’s Last Stand” by Joshua Davis, and will tell the story of McAfee AntiVirus creator John McAfee, who notably moved to a compound in the jungles of Belize, where he lived a life filled with guns and sex (and madness). The story kicks off when a Wired reporter accepts an assignment to interview McAfee, only to realize he’s becoming a part of the tech magnate’s escalating paranoia and slippery grip on reality — not to mention murder.

Depp will play McAffee in the upcoming film, adding to his slate of upcoming roles, which include Mr. Ratchett on Murder on the Orient Express, the dark wizard Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2, and LAPD detective Russell Poole in Labyrinth.

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa are set to direct the film, with Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winners Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski having penned the script based on Davis’ story.