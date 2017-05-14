Box office report: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 takes top spot again

Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians crew have done it again!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 claims the top spot at this weekend’s box office, having pulled in an estimated $63 million, more than triple that of its nearest competition in the domestic box office. But the latest Marvel film, which sees Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill finally reunited with his father Ego (Kurt Russell), isn’t just popular with North American audiences (it landed an A on CinemaScore), having earned an estimated $246.2 million in the two weeks it’s been out; it’s also performed well internationally, where it had premiered earlier. This weekend is estimated to bring in $115.2 million from overseas, bringing GotGV2‘s estimated worldwide total to $630.6 million.

And while the film did see a 57 percent drop in the box office, as is customary for Marvel films, it’s performing better than other superhero sequels like Iron Man 2 and Avengers: Age of Ultron, both of which saw drops of 59.4 percent. However, in terms of box office hauls, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has not brought in as much domestically compared to 2015’s Age of Ultron ($77.7 million) and 2016’s Captain America: Civil War ($72.6 million) in their second weeks.

Coming in second is new release Snatched. The R-rated comedy starring Amy Schumer and a recently-unretired Goldie Hawn earned an estimated $17.5 million. The film sees the actresses play a mother-daughter duo on a relaxing tropical holiday only for it to go terribly wrong. Snatched was not as well received (a B on CinemaScore) as Schumer’s previous offering, Trainwreck (an A- on CinemaScore), which pulled in $30 million in its first weekend out.

The second new release of the weekend, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, lands in third place with an estimated domestic earning of $14.7 million. This doesn’t bode well for the film, which was reportedly made for around $170 million. The Guy Ritchie-directed action adventure fared slightly better internationally (where it opened in 51 markets including China) pulling in an estimated $29.1 million, for an estimated worldwide haul of $43.8 million. The film — which audiences liked well enough (B+ on CinemaScore) — follows young King Arthur’s (Charlie Hunnam) attempt to retake his throne following his father’s death, his uncle’s rise to power, and his own discovery of legendary sword Excalibur.

Following in fourth and fifth place are two familiar performers at the box office, Fate of the Furious and The Boss Baby. Now in its fifth week, F8 earned an estimated $5.3 million, bringing its domestic total to $215 million, and its estimated worldwide total to $1.193 billion, surpassing Minions ($1.16 billion) to become the 11th highest grossing film worldwide. The eighth film in the Fast and the Furious franchise could crack the Top 10, should it outearn Iron Man 3 ($1.215 billion). Similarly, Boss Baby continues to perform well at the box office, despite having been released seven weeks ago, pulling in an estimated $4.6 million. The animated feature’s enduring popularity (an A- on CinemaScore) has since earned an estimated $162.4 million domestically, bringing it just shy of the $500 million mark in terms of cumulative worldwide earnings.

Also cracking the top 10 at No. 8 is Lowriders, which stars Demian Bichir, Eva Longoria, Melissa Benoist, and Gabrial Chavarria. The BH Tilt film earned an estimated $2.4 million from 275 locations, for a per theater earning of $8,180. The film tells the story of a Mexican-American teenager who must attempt to navigate the growing tension between his criminal brother and their more traditional father.

In terms of more limited releases, Doug Liman’s The Wall, which stars John Cena and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as two soldiers trapped behind a crumbling wall as a highly-skilled sniper attempts to take them out, brought in $891,590 from 541 locations. Meanwhile, Eleanor Coppola’s directing (and writing) debut Paris Can Wait earned an estimated $101,825 from only 4 locations, for a per theater average of $25,456. The film stars Diane Lane as the wife of a Hollywood producer (Alec Baldwin) who develops a zest for life during a trip to the French countryside.

Per ComScore, overall box office is up by 2.6 percent in the same frame from last year. Check out the May 12-14 box office figures below:

1 – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – $63 million

2 – Snatched – $17.5 million

3 – King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – $14.7 million

4 – The Fate of the Furious – $5.3 million

5 – The Boss Baby – $4.6 million

6 – Beauty and the Beast – $3.9 million

7 – How to Be a Latin Lover – $3.7 million

8 – Lowriders – $2.4 million

9 – The Circle – $1.7 million

10 – Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – $1.6 million