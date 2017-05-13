It seems a little off-brand for Rick and Morty creators and iconoclasts Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon to let their characters be used to promote a summer blockbuster. But it seems very on-brand for them to let their characters be used to promote a summer blockbuster in a manner which also promotes the benefits of heavy-drinking and substance abuse. Which is exactly what happens in a just-released video alerting viewers to the May 19 release of Alien: Covenant.

Directed by Ridley Scott, Alien: Covenant stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, and Demián Bichir.

Warning! Drinking alcohol and/or taking drugs will not necessarily help you in an Alien-type situation — in fact, it might well make things worse. Having said which, you can watch that new video, above.