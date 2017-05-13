Looks like Paul McCartney is trading in his yellow submarine for a pirate ship.

The Beatle shocked the twitter-verse Saturday when he confirmed his role in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales via a character poster that sees the 74-year-old in full pirate hair and makeup, the caption reading, simply, “#PiratesLife.”

Disney appeared to confirm the news, sharing the rock star’s post to the film’s official social pages. While there’s no official word yet whether McCartney’s role is merely a cameo or if he plays a larger part in the story of the franchise’s fifth outing, according to IMDb he’s credited as “Jail Guard 2.”

Disney did not immediately return EW’s request for comment.

He’s not the first musician to join the franchise. After years of Johnny Depp telling reporters that he based his characterization of Jack Sparrow partly on Keith Richards, the Rolling Stones guitarist joined the third film, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, as Sparrow’s piratical father Captain Teague.

Once again, the Beatles and the Stones will be pitted against each other — only this time on the high seas.