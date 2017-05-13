What was the chainsaw-wielding horror icon Leatherface like as a kid? No idea (although it seems likely he made a real mess opening his presents on Christmas morning). We can now say that The Texas Chain Saw Massacre prequel Leatherface will be released this October, thanks to producer Christa Campbell, who made the announcement Friday via Twitter. “To all our leatherface fans out there,” Campbell wrote. “The movie will be released in October.”

Described as the “origin story” for Texas Chain Saw Massacre, the film concerns the kidnapping of a young nurse by four violent teens who escape from a mental hospital and take her on a road trip from hell. Pursued by an equally deranged lawman out for revenge, one of these teens is destined for tragedy and horrors that will destroy his mind, molding him into the monster, Leatherface.

Leatherface is directed by Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury, the filmmakers responsible for 2007’s notorious home invasion horror film Inside. The prequel’s cast includes Stephen Dorff and Lili Taylor from The Conjuring.