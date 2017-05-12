Todd Haynes' dreamy Wonderstruck clip traverses time and taxidermy

Todd Haynes is casting a spell on audiences with a sneak peek at Wonderstruck, his highly anticipated, Cannes-bound period drama starring Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams.

In the film’s first official teaser, which Amazon Studios debuted Friday, two children scamper through the stuffed remains of animals on display at a museum. In a black-and-white flashback scene, a girl makes her way past similar display cases, seemingly inside the same museum.

Starring Moore as an actress named Lillian Mayhew, Wonderstruck unfolds across two time periods. In 1927, a young girl, Rose, runs away from home in pursuit of meeting Mayhew, one of her idols; then, 50 years later, a young boy searching for his missing father crosses paths with a much older Rose (also played by Moore), and thus they explore the symmetry of their trajectories.

Wonderstruck joins a growing list of Haynes’ pictures that have screened on the Croisette, including 1995’s Safe (also starring Moore), 1998’s Velvet Goldmine, and 2015’s Carol, which went on to receive six Oscar nominations.

Author Brian Selznick, who penned the book on which Wonderstruck is based, also wrote the film’s screenplay. Amy Hargreaves, Oakes Fegley, Millicent Simmonds, Cory Michael Smith, and Tom Noonan have supporting roles.

Following its Cannes premiere later this month, Wonderstruck is currently set for an Oct. 20 theatrical bow — prime awards season real estate. Watch the new footage above, and check out the first official stills below.