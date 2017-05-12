Newlywed Star Wars fans replace first dance with lightsaber duel

Two newlywed Star Wars fans couldn’t get married on May 4 (a.k.a. Star Wars Day), so this was the next best thing: in front of family and friends gathered in Hoagland, Indiana on May 6, Jessica and Allen Bricker performed a lightsaber duel in lieu of the traditional first dance.

In video shot by wedding guests, the couple charges each other in a choreographed routine complete with Force push, blue and red lightsabers, and John Williams’ “Duel of the Fates” as accompaniment.

“We wanted to get married on May 4, but Jessica’s mother wasn’t having a Thursday wedding, so May 6 was the best we could do,” Allen told Mashable.

Despite the theatrics, the duel between Jedi and Sith ended with a kiss and applause. Watch below.

“My little sister and new favorite brother are officially nerds,” Jessica’s brother, Jeremy Williams, joshed on Facebook. “They have practiced this first dance for months.” Someone should put the newlyweds in touch with these folks. Oh, and these folks, too.