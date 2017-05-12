The LEGO Batman Movie leads Golden Trailer nominations

Computer, which movie leads this year’s awards for the best movie promos?

*Siri Voice*: “That would be Warner Bros.’ The LEGO Batman Movie, which collected 11 Golden Trailer nominations today, including two different slots for best animation/family film.”

LEGO Batman was followed by nine nominations each for Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Lionsgate’s La La Land.

The 18th annual ceremony recognizes the work of trailer houses, studio marketing teams, voice-over actors, and others involved in creating commercials, trailers, poster, and assorted promotional products for films.

There are dozens of categories, but only 17 will be presented live at the June 6 event, which will be hosted by Wayne Brady.

Below are a few of the contenders, along with their studios and the companies that cut the trailers. The full list can be found at www.goldentrailer.com.

Best Action

Baby Driver, “Burn Out”, Sony Pictures International, Create Advertising London

John Wick: Chapter 2, “Vengeance”, Lionsgate, AV Squad

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, “Throne”, Warner Brothers, Open Road Entertainment

Kong: Skull Island, “Magnificent”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.

Passengers, “INT’L Trailer G”, Sony Pictures, Project X/AV

Best Animation/Family

A Dog’s Purpose, “Life”, Universal Pictures, InSync PLUS

Beauty and the Beast, “Tale”, Disney, Aspect

Despicable Me 3, “Brothers”, Universal Pictures, Motive Creative

The LEGO Batman Movie, “Domestic Trailer”, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Rogue Planet

The LEGO Batman Movie, “ComicCon”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit (Featured Above)

Best Comedy

Bad Moms, “Play Date Red”, STX Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.

Baywatch, “Domestic Trailer 2”, Paramount Pictures, Workshop Creative

Office Christmas Party, “Ho Ho Ho”, Paramount, Industry Creative

Snatched, “Non-Refundable”, 20th Century Fox, AV Squad

The House, “Bets”, Warner Brothers, mOcean

Best Documentary

I Am Not Your Negro, Trailer, Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates

Rats, “Rats”, Discovery, Warrior Poets

Risk, “Risk”, Neon Rated, Jump Cut

Tickled, “Everywhere”, Magnolia Pictures, Zealot

Weiner, Trailer, IFC Films, Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama

Dunkirk, “Home”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones

Hidden Figures, “Trailer C”, Fox, Giaronomo Productions

Moonlight, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates

Patriots Day, “Survive”, CBS Films, Aspect

Sully, “Brace”, Warner Bros, Ignition

Best Fantasy Adventure

Doctor Strange, “Future”, Disney / Marvel, mOcean

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Trailer, Warner Bros., Mob Scene

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, “Protect”, 20th Century Fox, Wild Card

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, “Protect”, Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad

Wonder Woman, “What She Is”, Warner Brothers, Open Road Entertainment

Best Horror

Annabelle 2, “Pray”, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones

Get Out, “Mind”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job

Stephen King’s It, “Slide”, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones

The Conjuring 2, “Back”, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones

The Hatred, “Alice”, Anchor Bay, Lionsgate