Computer, which movie leads this year’s awards for the best movie promos?
*Siri Voice*: “That would be Warner Bros.’ The LEGO Batman Movie, which collected 11 Golden Trailer nominations today, including two different slots for best animation/family film.”
LEGO Batman was followed by nine nominations each for Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Lionsgate’s La La Land.
The 18th annual ceremony recognizes the work of trailer houses, studio marketing teams, voice-over actors, and others involved in creating commercials, trailers, poster, and assorted promotional products for films.
There are dozens of categories, but only 17 will be presented live at the June 6 event, which will be hosted by Wayne Brady.
Below are a few of the contenders, along with their studios and the companies that cut the trailers. The full list can be found at www.goldentrailer.com.
Best Action
Baby Driver, “Burn Out”, Sony Pictures International, Create Advertising London
John Wick: Chapter 2, “Vengeance”, Lionsgate, AV Squad
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, “Throne”, Warner Brothers, Open Road Entertainment
Kong: Skull Island, “Magnificent”, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
Passengers, “INT’L Trailer G”, Sony Pictures, Project X/AV
Best Animation/Family
A Dog’s Purpose, “Life”, Universal Pictures, InSync PLUS
Beauty and the Beast, “Tale”, Disney, Aspect
Despicable Me 3, “Brothers”, Universal Pictures, Motive Creative
The LEGO Batman Movie, “Domestic Trailer”, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Rogue Planet
The LEGO Batman Movie, “ComicCon”, Warner Bros. Pictures, Transit (Featured Above)
Best Comedy
Bad Moms, “Play Date Red”, STX Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Baywatch, “Domestic Trailer 2”, Paramount Pictures, Workshop Creative
Office Christmas Party, “Ho Ho Ho”, Paramount, Industry Creative
Snatched, “Non-Refundable”, 20th Century Fox, AV Squad
The House, “Bets”, Warner Brothers, mOcean
Best Documentary
I Am Not Your Negro, Trailer, Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Rats, “Rats”, Discovery, Warrior Poets
Risk, “Risk”, Neon Rated, Jump Cut
Tickled, “Everywhere”, Magnolia Pictures, Zealot
Weiner, Trailer, IFC Films, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Drama
Dunkirk, “Home”, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Hidden Figures, “Trailer C”, Fox, Giaronomo Productions
Moonlight, A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
Patriots Day, “Survive”, CBS Films, Aspect
Sully, “Brace”, Warner Bros, Ignition
Best Fantasy Adventure
Doctor Strange, “Future”, Disney / Marvel, mOcean
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Trailer, Warner Bros., Mob Scene
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, “Protect”, 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, “Protect”, Walt Disney Studios, AV Squad
Wonder Woman, “What She Is”, Warner Brothers, Open Road Entertainment
Best Horror
Annabelle 2, “Pray”, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones
Get Out, “Mind”, Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Stephen King’s It, “Slide”, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones
The Conjuring 2, “Back”, New Line Cinema, Buddha Jones
The Hatred, “Alice”, Anchor Bay, Lionsgate