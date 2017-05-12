Zombie king George A. Romero to be celebrated in new magazine

Much-loved horror magazine Fangoria has been on hiatus since last year, but there is good news for folks who enjoy reading about genre films and turning pages. On Thursday, three Fangoria veterans — writer and artist Brian Steward, designer Bill Mohalley, and former Fango editor Chris Alexander — announced that they are launching a publishing company named Fantasm Media Group. The new venture is dedicated to the creation of limited edition and officially licensed magazines focusing on some of horror, dark fantasy, rock and roll and pop culture’s most celebrated names. The first name to be further celebrated in this fashion? That would be Night of the Living Dead director George A. Romero who is the subject of the company’s launch issue, FANTASM presents George A. Romero.

“This is a logical step for us,” said Alexander in a statement. “Bill has been making magazines for over 40 years and my working relationship with him making six years of Fangoria magazines… yielded not only dozens of exciting mass produced magazines but an enduring friendship. Brian is a revered fine artist and writer who has been working in the industry for years… We have a shared love of print media and horror movies and pop culture and Fantasm Media is our bid to create beautifully produced magazines made exclusively for the collectors market. And to kick off with a licensed tribute to our friend and hero George A. Romero is an honor indeed.”

“I’m honored to be the first cat featured in this new series,” said Romero. “And I absolutely love the cover art! Here’s to many more great magazines to come.”

FANTASM presents George A. Romero will be available for purchase in August. You can see the magazine’s cover, above.