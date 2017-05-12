“Faster than a speeding waistband…more powerful than boxer shorts,” it’s Captain Underpants saving the day to the musical stylings of Weird Al Yankovic, who recorded the theme song to DreamWorks’ animated movie.

“It’s not a bird and it’s not a plane and it’s not an egg salad sandwich,” Yankovic sings in the new lyric video for the song. “It’s the waistband warrior. Hear his mighty battle cry: Tra la la!” It’s an appropriate pairing for a performer who dominates the song parody sub-genre and a movie based on a children’s graphic novel series about a superhero donning a red cape and Whitey Tighties.

It wasn’t that long ago that Yankovic riffed on Pokemon: The Movie 2000 with “Polkamon.” Before that, he famously recorded the theme song for Leslie Neilsen in 1996’s Spy Hard.

Directed by David Soren, Captain Underpants: The First Episode Movie tells of George (voiced by Kevin Hart) and Harold (Thomas Middleditch), two prankster best buds who hypnotize their school principal (Ed Helms) into believing himself to be Captain Underpants. Jordan Peele, Nick Kroll, and Kristen Schaal also lend their voices.

The film is scheduled for theaters on June 2. Listen to Yankovic’s theme song above.