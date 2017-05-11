X-Men spin-off New Mutants casts Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams

Meet the next generation of mutant heroes: Anya Taylor-Joy and Maisie Williams are set to star in Fox’s X-Men spin-off movie The New Mutants, EW has confirmed.

Taylor-Joy, who broke out as the star of the 17th-century horror story The Witch, will play Magik, a young sorceress who is also the sister of the X-Men bruiser Colossus. Williams, known for her role as Arya Stark on the HBO hit Game of Thrones, will portray Wolfsbane, a lycanthrope struggling to reconcile her powers with her religious beliefs.

Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) is directing The New Mutants from a script he wrote with Knate Gwaltney. Based on the Marvel comic first published in 1982, the film will focus on a diverse group of teenage mutants who are still coming of age. Sources have said the project will have a “John Hughes meets Stephen King” vibe.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, which first reported Taylor-Joy and Williams’ signing on, the movie is slated to begin production in July.

Uproxx reported last year that Taylor-Joy and Williams were being eyed for The New Mutants, and Williams told EW a few weeks later that she “would absolutely love to be a part of it.”