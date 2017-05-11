Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled gets an elegant new poster

Kirsten Dunst, Nicole Kidman, and Elle Fanning are three Southern belles with a secret in the lavish new poster for The Beguiled.

Sofia Coppola’s Southern gothic drama will make its world premiere later this month at the Cannes Film Festival, and before The Beguiled heads to France, Focus Features has shared a new look at the film’s three femme fatales.

Coppola adapted The Beguiled from the 1966 Thomas Cullinan novel (which also served as the basis for the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie of the same name), and Kidman stars as the headmistress of a women’s boarding school at the height of the Civil War. Dunst plays a teacher and Fanning plays one of the school’s older students, and when an injured Union soldier played by Colin Farrell shows up at their door, they take him in — only to embark on a twisty tale of jealousy, lust, and betrayal. (Memorably, the trailer ends with Farrell shouting, “What have you done to me, you vengeful bitches?!”)

The Beguiled will hit theaters on June 23.