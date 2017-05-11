In the new, screened-at-Telluride comedy Lost in Paris, Fiona Gordon and Dominique Abel play a small-town Canadian librarian named Fiona and a strangely seductive, egotistical vagabond called Dom. Fiona’s orderly life is disrupted by a letter of distress from her 88-year-old, Paris-dwelling Aunt Martha, who is portrayed by the legendary Emmanuelle Riva (filmmaker Alain Resnais’ Hiroshima Mon Amour).

Fiona flies to France as soon as she can, only to discover that Martha has disappeared. Sacré bleu!!! To make matters seemingly worse, she encounters the annoying Dom, who won’t leave her alone. Do hi-jinks ensue? Judging by the film’s new trailer, we’re going to have to reply with an emphatic, “Oui.”

Lost in Paris is directed and written by Gordon and Abel, whose previous collaborations include 2008’s Rumba and 2011’s The Fairy. The film opens in NYC on June 16. Watch that new trailer for Lost in Paris, above.