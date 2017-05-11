Hail Hydra website URL redirects to Trump's official White House page

Garry Shandling’s Senator Stern whispered the words “Hail Hydra” in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and became immortalized as the next big meme of the time. Now the phrase of Marvel’s fascist extremist organization has been tapped for a politically charged cyber prank.

Users who type “hail-hydra.com” into their browsers will find themselves redirected to President Trump’s page on the official White House website. The culprit (or culprits) is unknown, but The Hollywood Reporter pointed out the URL was registered in 2014 (the same year The Winter Soldier hit theaters) by someone based in Nobby Beach in Queensland, Australia, and was likely redirected sometime last month.

The significance surrounding “Hail Hydra” in The Winter Soldier pertains to Steve Rogers realizing Hydra operatives had been masquerading as S.H.I.E.L.D. agents, using their government influence to try and splinter American democracy from within.

Reps for Marvel and The White House did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Hydra recently came back into the discussion with the Secret Empire comic book arc, which made the star-spangled Avenger a secret operative of the infamous group. Though, Marvel recently backpedaled over the ensuing backlash the reveal sparked.

A statement read, “At Marvel, we want to assure all of our fans that we hear your concerns about aligning Captain America with Hydra and we politely ask you to allow the story to unfold before coming to any conclusion.”