Here's every DC superhero movie in the works (so far)

The DC Extended Universe will soon expand to include Wonder Woman’s standalone film and the superhero-packed Justice League, but there’s also plenty more coming for fans of DC Comics’ iconic characters.

Solo films for Batman, Aquaman, Cyborg, Shazam, and Black Adam have been announced, and Warner Bros. has even more DC films on the horizon, including the Harley Quinn-centric Gotham City Sirens, Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Joss Whedon’s Batgirl, Doug Liman’s Justice League Dark, and a Suicide Squad sequel. As we approach the debut of Wonder Woman in theaters on June 2, EW has compiled a guide to everything we know we’re getting in the coming years (so far).

See what’s on the docket in the video above.