See how Blade Runner 2049 pays visual homage to Ridley Scott's original

Even in the dystopian future, some things never change.

Fresh off the release of the visually stunning trailer for Blade Runner 2049, IMDB has compiled a video showcasing the many ways Denis Villeneuve’s sequel echoes and evokes Ridley Scott’s original Blade Runner.

Like its 1982 predecessor, for example, the 2049 trailer begins by floating over the pyramid-like Tyrell Corp. building. The trailer then turns to Jared Leto’s mystery character, whose demeanor recalls the enigmatic genius Eldon Tyrell (played by Joe Turkel in Blade Runner).

The shot-for-shot comparison goes on to underscore how many frames in 2049 seem to mirror the original — from neon-lit cityscapes to old-fashioned detective work to a tense Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) drawing his gun.

Watch the video above. Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters Oct. 6.