“All you need is one killer track,” but Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver has a killer soundtrack. In the latest motion poster for the filmmaker’s automotive action movie, the entire cast of thieves, thugs, and the titular Baby assembles to the sound of Boga’s “Nowhere to Run,” sampled from Martha and the Vandellas.

Ansel Elgort (The Fault In Our Stars) features as Baby, a young getaway driver sees a chance encounter with the girl of his dreams as an opportunity to leave his criminal life behind him, but he’ll first have to ditch the big boss (Kevin Spacey). The entire film is set and choreographed to the songs Baby listens to in order to drown out the ringing in his ears from tinnitus.

The poster puts together Lily James, Jon Hamm, Eiza Gonzalez, Jamie Foxx, and the House of Cards headliner in slick artwork that features a race through Atlanta, where Baby Driver was shot.

See the imagery below.

On June 28th, all you need is one killer track. #BabyDriverMovie only in theaters. Tap to see the full NEW poster! pic.twitter.com/tg3pmehTkT — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 11, 2017

Also on board this sure-to-be wild ride are Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Punisher star Jon Bernthal.

“I always wanted to do an action movie that was powered by music,” Wright, who also wrote Baby Driver, told EW. “It’s something that’s very much a part of my previous films and I thought of this idea of how to take that a stage further by having a character who listens to music the entire time. So, you have this young getaway driver who has to soundtrack his entire existence, particularly the bank robberies and fast getaways that come afterwards.”

Baby Driver races into theaters on June 28.