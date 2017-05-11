Watch out for your face! Here's a creepy new clip from Alien: Covenant 

Ah, Alien franchise. You’ve really taught us so much: how it’s pointless to scream in space, how you should never let the sick person back on your ship, how aliens can quite literally just come bursting out of your chest and, of course, that every ship should have with it a tough little orange tomcat.

However, with the latest installment, Alien: Covenant — a sequel to 2012’s Prometheus starring Katherine Waterston, Michael Fassbender, Billy Crudup, Amy Seimetz, Danny McBride, and Jussie Smollett, among others — arriving just over a week from now in theaters on May 19, the good people at the 20th Century Fox thought it might be a good idea to goose us a bit with a reminder that with more xenomorphs comes more problems. Behold the creepy little clip below, which shows a few different kind of creatures scuttling about to burn faces and, we’re guessing, drop from ceilings.

“The hardest thing to do is scare people,” director Ridley Scott told EW in a recent interview. “And I think we did it. There’s a few nasty things that are really good.”

Judging from this clip, it appears he’s correct.