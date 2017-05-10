Brad Pitt’s U.S. Gen. Glen McMahon is trying to win the war in Afghanistan, except he keeps putting his foot in his mouth. The latest trailer for War Machine emphasizes the satire part of this Netflix film from writer-director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom).

“We cannot help them and kill them at the same time! It just ain’t humanly possible,” Pitt says of the war efforts in the preview. Elsewhere, the good general attempts to defuse the situation over Americans calling Afghan citizens “motherf–ers,” but makes a fool of himself at a black-tie dinner when he chastises a guest for kicking “the only Afghan man in the room off my goddamn table.”

“Um, boss, I’m pretty sure the Afghan ambassador here is from Afghanistan,” Anthony Michael Hall’s Greg Pulver awkwardly mentions.

War Machine tells the “absurdist war story” of McMahon, a four-star general, commanding NATO forces in the nation and the fall that ensues over his own hubris. “There was something so wildly crazy-bordering-on-absurd about the machinations of that world,” Michôd told EW. “I was immediately attracted to making a movie, not just about a general who’s kind of detached from the world but also making a movie that was kind of batsh– crazy.”

The film also stars Ben Kingsley, Tilda Swinton, Topher Grace, Emory Cohen, RJ Cyler, Anthony Hayes, John Magaro, Scoot McNairy, Will Poulter, Alan Ruck, Lakeith Stanfield, Josh Stewart, and Meg Tilly.

War Machine will premiere on Netflix this May 26. Watch the latest trailer above.