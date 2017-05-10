Radiohead's Thom Yorke composing score for Suspiria remake

Details about Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming Suspiria remake are slowly creeping out of the shadows.

Frenesy Films and Mythology Entertainment announced Wednesday that Grammy-winning Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke will compose the film’s original score, marking the first time the singer-songwriter has done so for a feature film.

“Thom’s art transcends the contemporary. To have the privilege of his music and sound for Suspiria is a dream come true,” Guadagnino said via statement. “The depth of his creation and artistic vision is so unique that our Suspiria will sound groundbreaking and will deeply resonate with viewers. Our goal is to make a movie that will be a disturbing and transforming experience: for this ambition, we could not find a better partner than Thom.”

Starring Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, Mia Goth, Chloë Grace Moretz, Lutz Ebersdorf, and Jessica Harper (star of Dario Argento’s original), Guadagnino’s reimagining of Suspiria follows a young American named Susie Bannion who travels to Berlin’s Markos Tanz Company, where one of its dancers, Patricia, has mysteriously vanished. While Bannion’s rhythmic talents are honed under the watchful eye of artistic director Madame Blanc, she quickly uncovers a sinister secret lurking inside the walls of the prestigious institution.

Robin Urdang, who previously worked with Guadagnino on films like the 2017 Sundance standout Call Me by Your Name and the 2015 festival favorite A Bigger Splash, reportedly facilitated a deal to secure Yorke for the project.

Though Suspiria does not currently have a release date, Amazon Studios (which co-financed the film with K Period Media) currently has the film slated for a domestic theatrical bow in the near future.